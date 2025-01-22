Gunman Arrested After Fatal Shooting at Sisaket Pub



Sisaket: The gunman known as “Joe Jumkham,” who opened fire outside a renowned pub in Sisaket’s Kantharalak District, resulting in one fatality and another injury, has been apprehended. The suspect was captured as he attempted to flee across the Mukdahan Province border into a neighboring country.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident involved Mr. Jakraphong, also known as “Joe Jumkham,” who was caught on video brandishing a firearm and pursuing Mr. Cherdsak, a 40-year-old security head at the entertainment venue. The shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on January 18, caused panic among over 100 patrons who fled the scene. Mr. Cherdsak sustained fatal gunshot wounds to his stomach and left shoulder, while another individual, Mr. Suthat, 27, suffered a serious leg injury.





Investigations revealed that the shooting took place after the venue had closed and patrons were leaving. A prior altercation between the shooter and others led to Mr. Cherdsak’s intervention, which may have precipitated the tragic outcome.





The investigation team from the Provincial Police Region 3, alongside Mukdahan Province officers, managed to arrest Mr. Jakraphong near the Thai-Laos border. Under pressure, the suspect, who had fled with a female companion, eventually surrendered. He confessed to discarding the .357 firearm used in the incident into the Mekong River to eliminate evidence.





Mr. Jakraphong faces multiple charges, including intentional murder, unauthorized firearm and ammunition possession, and firing a gun in a public area without justification. Pol. Lt. Gen. Wattana Yijin, Commander of Provincial Police Region 3, disclosed that Mr. Jakraphong admitted to the charges, claiming self-defense against the deceased, whom he accused of initiating the attack. The suspect’s background includes a history of drug use and previous conflicts with the deceased, who had frequently cautioned him against his behavior.





Police are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend any accomplices who may have assisted in Mr. Jakraphong’s attempted escape. Authorities plan to search the suspect’s residence for additional firearms and drugs, expressing skepticism over his claim of discarding the weapon in the river.

