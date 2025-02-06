Guangdong Province Accelerates Development of Modern Industrial System



Guangzhou: Guangdong Province accelerates the development of a modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness. On February 5, 2025, the first working day of the Lunar New Year of the Snake, Guangdong Province held a provincial high-quality development conference in Guangzhou to hold in-depth exchanges and discussions on accelerating the development of modern industrialization. The ‘first conference of the new year’ in Guangdong Province has focused on high-quality development for the third consecutive year, which not only emphasizes the importance of high-quality development in Guangdong’s modernization, but also demonstrates its tangible strategic commitment to promoting development.





According to Thai News Agency, Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, delivered a speech, while Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, chaired the meeting. Other keynote speakers included Huang Chuping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress; Lin Keqing, Chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the CPPCC; Yang Yinkai, Deputy Director of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Office and Deputy Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee; and Meng Fanli, Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee.





Huang Kunming pointed out that promoting Chinese-style modernization requires strengthening the modern industrial system as an important driving force. Guangdong Province has the mission to lead and play a role in the development of the modern industrial system and build a new Guangdong with a modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness. Guangdong’s industrial system has grown from opening up and cooperation to continuous upgrading through transformation. Therefore, Guangdong must take the lead in the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial reform, upgrading the industrial system comprehensively, breaking away from the middle and low-end industries, conquering the advanced industrial chain, and using the modern industrial system with international competitiveness to promote the development of Guangdong in the new era with a prosperous economy and society.





Huang Kunming added that Guangdong has a complete industrial system, strong supporting facilities and a broad future, with a solid foundation and long-standing strategic advantages. Now it is necessary to turn these factors into tangible results for development. On the one hand, it is necessary to focus on strengthening traditional industries with strengths, and on the other hand, it is necessary to promote the growth of emerging and future industries, focusing on the two pillars of artificial intelligence and robotics. In addition, it is necessary to fully implement supporting policies, further improve the business environment, and cooperate with Hong Kong and Macao to accelerate the construction of a high-level talent base, implementing the project of “Bringing in a Million Talents to Guangdong” to build a talent base that can support the modern industrial system in all aspects.





Mr. Wang Weizhong emphasized the need to promote the upgrading of the industrial foundation, modernize the industrial chain, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system with greater international competitiveness. Economic development should take the real economy as the foundation and the manufacturing sector as the core, and strengthen and upgrade 20 strategic industrial clusters, focusing on the development of emerging industries and future industries such as artificial intelligence and robotics. Additionally, various sectors should be promoted and accelerated to build a complete innovation chain, enhance the research capabilities of high-end technologies, and develop a platform system for testing ideas and piloting, to create an industrial science and technology innovation center with global influence.

