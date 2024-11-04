Grandmother Accuses Renowned Feng Shui Master of Fraud, Loses 60 Million Baht.



Bangkok: A 77-year-old grandmother, Ms. Saengduean, has filed a complaint against a well-known feng shui fortune teller, accusing him of defrauding her and advising her to purchase amulets that she never received. This alleged deception has resulted in a loss of over 60 million baht.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Saengduean, accompanied by her daughter, Ms. Rattanaporn, and several other victims, approached Pol. Col. Anek Taosuphap at the Central Investigation Bureau’s complaint center. They reported being tricked into having their fortunes told and purchasing amulets, which were never delivered. Ms. Rattanaporn recounted that she was initially drawn to the fortune teller after watching his appearances on various media platforms. Concerned about persistent problems with her home’s renovations, she sought his expertise in February.

The fortune teller recommended a series of costly rituals, including a ceremony involving holy powder and ghost bones from Wat Pho, each costing 1 million baht per corner, an

d a Sakee Su San ceremony in Chonburi Province. Additionally, he advised purchasing land and constructing a shrine for the Ti Chu Eia spirit, which involved importing stones from China. Despite making payments, these items were never received, raising her suspicions. The fortune teller’s assurances about checking auspicious dates and the absence of import documents further fueled her doubts.

Ms. Rattanaporn’s decision to publicly disclose the situation led to a tense conversation with the fortune teller, who expressed displeasure at her decision to involve the police. Despite discussions, the issue remained unresolved, prompting her to report the alleged fraud to the authorities at Bang Khun Non Police Station and later at the Central Investigation Bureau.

Ms. Saengduean expressed her concerns about personal safety, fearing surveillance by individuals associated with the fortune teller. Her initial decision to consult him was driven by hopes of improving her home’s feng shui, particularly in light of her si

ster’s health condition. Unbeknownst to her at the time, the fortune teller had previous legal issues related to gambling. Despite promises from the fortune teller to return the lost funds, no timeline has been provided, leaving her hopeful for the eventual recovery of the full amount.