Government Officials Respond to Wild Elephant Incident in Phu Kradueng National Park



LOEI: In response to a fatal wild elephant attack on a tourist, authorities have ordered the indefinite closure of Phu Kradueng National Park as they seek solutions to manage the elephant population and prevent further incidents.

According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Jitpas Tan Kridakorn, an advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, announced the closure following an incident on December 11 when a wild elephant attacked and killed a female tourist on a path between Phra Phuttha Metta and Phen Phop Namtok within the park. In an urgent response, Dr. Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has directed advisors to visit the site to address the issue.

The Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has been tasked with leading the initiative to assess the situation and implement safety measures. Dr. Sri-on is expected to arrive at the park on December 13 to engage with park officials and wildlife researchers. The goal is to de

vise strategies to manage the wild elephant population, ensuring the safety of tourists and minimizing the risk of future incidents.