Government Intensifies Disaster Response Measures with Early Warning Systems



Bangkok: The government is advancing its efforts to enhance disaster response measures, with Deputy Prime Minister Prasit actively engaging with multiple agencies to bolster disaster prevention and mitigation strategies. The focus is on proactive measures, early warning systems, and immediate response capabilities.





According to Thai News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantarawongthong, serving as the Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, led a crucial meeting to assess the water situation and extend support to flood and disaster victims. The meeting saw participation from key representatives of the Office of National Water Resources, the Royal Irrigation Department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Department of Mineral Resources, and military units.





Mr. Prasert highlighted that Thailand is experiencing earlier-than-expected rainfall this year. This began in early July when a monsoon trough affected the northern and upper northeastern regions, later moving over Vietnam. The situation has raised concerns about flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides. Despite these challenges, the water levels in dams and reservoirs are stable, as preemptive releases have been conducted to manage potential heavy rains. Mr. Prasert reassured the public about the government’s close monitoring and systematic measures to address these challenges.





The meeting laid down a proactive disaster prevention and mitigation policy, focusing on preparedness for floods, storms, and geological disasters. This initiative involves data integration between central and provincial agencies to effectively assess risks and prepare response measures. Such efforts aim to mitigate flood impacts and enable farmers to make use of excess rainfall for agriculture.





Mr. Prasert instructed the Office of National Water Resources to set up frontline water management centers in at-risk areas to monitor, forecast storms, and provide advance warnings at least 2-3 days ahead. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Department of Mineral Resources have been tasked with closely monitoring water and geological disaster situations.





On the local preparedness front, actions are being expedited to remove structures obstructing waterways, collaborate with the Army Development Command on dredging canals, and improve drainage efficiency. Preparation of machinery, equipment, aircraft, boats, as well as the establishment of provincial-level incident command centers, evacuation areas, and shelters with necessary supplies, is underway to support emergencies.





Regarding rehabilitation and relief, orders have been issued to swiftly survey damage to property for prompt compensation. Mobile units have been established to aid remote areas, with instructions for all sectors, including government agencies, the private sector, volunteers, and foundations, to collaborate systematically.





Efforts are also being directed towards expanding the Cell Broadcast (CB) warning system, which has already been deployed in many areas, to ensure timely and accurate public information. Relevant agencies are encouraged to continuously share disaster knowledge and response strategies through various channels.





In response to potential earthquakes in neighboring countries and the Andaman Sea, Mr. Prasert has tasked the Department of Mineral Resources with immediate monitoring and reporting. The Central Intelligence Agency (CB) system is also instructed to alert the public within an hour if necessary.





The Deputy Prime Minister concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to implementing intensive and proactive disaster prevention and mitigation measures. He urged the public to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety recommendations for their own well-being.

