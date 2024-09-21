Flash floods in Chaiyaphum, roads in two districts cut off

Storm hits Chaiyaphum, flash floods from Phang He mountain range overflow, flooding roads in 2 districts, cutting off roads, while Phang Nga Province declares an emergency disaster area due to landslides in villages along the new road canal.

Heavy rain on the Phang Yao mountain range in Ban Rai and Na Yang Klak sub-districts, Thep Sathit district, Chaiyaphum province, caused flash floods from the Phang Yao mountain range to overflow into Huai Krajuan stream before flowing into Phra Ajahn Chu reservoir, causing flooding on the bridge and the road connecting Sap Yai district and Ban Huai Hin Fon. The water level was approximately 50 cm. and the rain that fell all day and night caused the water level to rise continuously. Small cars were unable to pass through, affecting local residents and people traveling to more than 100 households who had to use other routes instead.

The latest, Phra Ajahn Chu Reservoir, officials are worried that the dam will be damaged. They have to open the floodgates about 55 centime

ters wide to drain water at 10 cubic meters per second so that villagers will not be affected by flooding on the roads and agricultural crops.

Landslide emergency disaster area announcement in Phang Nga Province

In Phang Nga Province, Mr. Klawach Trapsongsuk, Deputy Governor of the Province, along with relevant personnel, went to inspect the area affected by the landslide in the area of ??a housing estate along the canal on New Road, Soi Rung Ruang 1-2, Village No. 3, Tham Nam Phut Subdistrict, Mueang Phang Nga District. They found a landslide down the canal for a length of approximately 100 meters, with 12 houses at risk of collapse. Government agencies have already found initial assistance measures.

The Phang Nga Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said that from the inspection of the area, houses have not been damaged yet, but the landslide has reached the fences of people’s houses. The province has recently issued a warning as a disaster area and an assistance area in order for local a

dministrative organizations to bring in a budget to help with initial prevention to prevent the landslide from collapsing further, so that houses do not collapse as well, which is a preventive measure. The province has also informed the public to be prepared and monitor the situation, so that if a landslide occurs, they can move out immediately.

Source: Thai News Agency