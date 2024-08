Twice a week, small children in Vi Thanh city, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, come to Po Thi Rang Say (Tram Cua) Pagoda to enroll in a free English class that gathers about 20 ethnic minority students. Each lesson has a different topic and features various activities such as group work, quizzes, and outdoor sessions to help students improve their vocabulary, listening, speaking, reading and writing skills, along with soft skills.

Source: Vietnami News Agency