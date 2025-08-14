Director of Civil Affairs Office Asserts Troops Will Not Surrender Territory to Cambodia



Bangkok: The Director of the Civil Affairs Office has firmly stated that Thai troops will neither retreat nor surrender any territory to Cambodia. The Office of Civil Affairs expressed gratitude to the Thai public for their continued support and encouragement, emphasizing the unwavering commitment of the frontline troops to protect Thailand’s sovereignty.





According to Thai News Agency, the private sector, artist groups, leading restaurants, and five-star hotels have jointly announced the “Cherish Our Nation” project. This initiative aims to raise funds to support the families of Thai soldiers who have died in service and to provide essential equipment to the Royal Thai Armed Forces. The event is scheduled for August 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Sphere Hall, 5th floor, MSphere Shopping Center. Special menus will be created in collaboration with leading restaurants and five-star hotels, with all proceeds being donated to the Sai Jai Thai Foundation under Royal Patronage.





Maj. Gen. Pipat Chongwattanapaisan, Director of the Civil Affairs Office of the Royal Thai Army Civil Affairs Department, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the “Love the Land” project. He stated that the initiative provides significant encouragement to military personnel. Maj. Gen. Pipat emphasized the dedication of the Royal Thai Army personnel to uphold the nation’s independence and sovereignty and to protect Thailand diligently.





Maj. Gen. Pipat assured that troop numbers at all locations would not be reduced but increased to ensure optimal performance. He thanked the public for their ongoing support and mentioned the efficient use of donated items, including tools and food, to aid personnel in the field.





Ms. Supalak Ampuch, Chairwoman of the Rak Phaendin Project, highlighted the importance of patriotism in action, not just words. She emphasized the significance of acknowledging and supporting those who have sacrificed for the nation. Ms. Nanthiya Inthalib, Director of the Rak Phaendin Project, reiterated the project’s goal to honor the sacrifices of brave soldiers and ensure continuous care for their families. This collective effort also seeks to raise public awareness and appreciation for the military’s dedication.

