Department of National Parks Collaborates with Weapons Production Center to Acquire 350 NIN 9 Firearms



Bangkok: The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has announced a strategic collaboration with the Defense Ministry’s Weapons Production Center to enhance the capabilities of forest rangers by purchasing 350 NIN 9 firearms.





According to Thai News Agency, this initiative aims to improve the protection of Thai forests against illegal activities.





The collaboration was formalized in an activity organized by the DNP in partnership with the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense. The event was co-chaired by Mr. Narin Pratuanchai, Deputy Director-General of the DNP, and Lt. Gen. Pawarit Panthong, Commander of the Weapons Production Center. Mr. Narin highlighted the increasing risks faced by forest rangers due to the use of advanced weapons and technology by illegal loggers and hunters, especially in remote areas.





Mr. Narin emphasized that the acquisition of the ‘Nin 9’ 9 mm rifle, developed through Thai research and innovation, is crucial for enhancing the operational safety and confidence of rangers. The outdated firearms previously used by officials have made it challenging to confront criminals, leading to numerous injuries and fatalities among rangers, particularly along the Thai border.





Lt. Gen. Pawarit stated that the Weapons Production Center has been dedicated to producing high-quality, internationally-standardized weapons to meet the needs of military and security agencies. The NIN 9 rifle, specifically designed for the Thai forest environment, is lightweight, durable, and weather-resistant. This cooperation will not only bolster the operational capabilities of forest rangers but also ensure that they have access to modern equipment.





The partnership also includes training for rangers to ensure proficiency in using the new firearms and maintaining equipment readiness. Knowledge transfer on tactical operations in forest environments will further enhance field staff efficiency and safety. This initiative represents a significant step towards modernizing and strengthening natural resource conservation efforts in Thailand.





The NIN 9 firearm, under the brand name ‘Kachsee’, weighs 3.2 kilograms, accommodates both left- and right-handed users, and holds 30 rounds per magazine. It is capable of firing up to 1,000 rounds per minute. Currently, the National Park Department oversees 880 special patrol teams with 8,663 officers across more than 70 million rai of forest conservation areas nationwide. The outdated firearms have been ineffective, contributing to many injuries and deaths. In 2024 alone, 17 patrol officers died, and 51 were injured.

