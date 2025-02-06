Daughter Confesses to Setting Fire to Father, Leading to His Death in Kalasin Province



Kalasin: A daughter confessed to setting fire to her 73-year-old father, who died in a hut next to a rice-buying yard in Non Sila Ling Subdistrict, Khon Chai District, Kalasin Province.





According to Thai News Agency, the case involves Mr. Boonleang, aged 73, who was found burned to death in a hut on January 31st. The circumstances were suspicious, with wire wrapped around his right hand, leading police to suspect murder. Ms. Pui, aged 26 and the youngest daughter of the deceased, was questioned as she was the last person seen with him. Initially, she denied involvement.





In recent days, police conducted thorough investigations, gathering evidence and statements from relatives and others connected to the incident. It was determined that Ms. Pui was responsible for the crime. An arrest warrant was issued for her, charging her with intentional and premeditated murder, concealing a corpse, and arson causing death and property damage.





After more than 31 hours of questioning, Pol. Col. Koraphop Netthaisong, Superintendent of Khon Chai Police Station, disclosed that Ms. Pui confessed. She admitted to approaching her father to borrow money from Mr. Anuwat, her half-brother, but was refused. In a drunken state, she argued with her father, pushed him to the ground, and thought he had died. She then tied his hands with electrical wires and set fire to his clothes, resulting in the hut burning down. Ms. Pui fled the scene on a motorcycle.





On a recent visit, Ms. Pui’s husband brought food to her, but she declined media interviews and left the police station quickly. A press conference by Kalasin Provincial Police announced the arrest, drawing over 100 villagers to the police station and more than 1,000 people eager to see Ms. Pui, expressing their anger. Ms. Pui refused to reenact the crime scene due to fear of mob retaliation.

