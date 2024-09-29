Dams in many provinces are rushing to release water in response to heavy rain.?



Many areas are still suffering from flooding, while dams in many provinces are rushing to release water due to heavy rain. Mae Ngad Somboon Chon Dam in Chiang Mai Province announced that it will release water at a rate of 110 cubic meters per second from 7:00 a.m. on September 29 to 5:00 p.m. on September 30, for a total of 34 hours. The water will be released through the spillway at a rate of 110 cubic meters per second to prepare for the heavy rain that will fall between September 30 and October 2. People on both sides of the Mae Ngad River are warned to watch out for rising water levels and to closely monitor the water situation.

While the said drainage will not affect the downstream area, however, if the water is not released at a rate of 110 cubic meters/second, the dam may overflow the spillway at a rate of 150-200 cubic meters/second during heavy rain, causing it to be uncontrollable and flow into the Ping River, affecting Chiang Mai and the lower areas.

Chainat accelerates water discharge from Chao

Phraya Dam

The water situation in the Chao Phraya Dam in Mueang District, Chai Nat Province, has decreased by 43 centimeters from yesterday to 16.04 meters, with a flow rate of 2,288 cubic meters per second. The Royal Irrigation Department has reduced the amount of water delivered to the irrigation system on both sides of the Chao Phraya Dam from 410 cubic meters per second to 389 cubic meters per second, and is continuing to release water downstream of the Chao Phraya Dam at a rate of 1,899 cubic meters per second. Meanwhile, the water level downstream of the dam in Sapphaya District is 14.19 meters, 16 centimeters higher than yesterday and 2.15 meters below the bank.

