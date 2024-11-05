Customs Cracks Down Hard, Threatens to Ban the Carrying of Goods Across Borders.



Customs: Customs cracks down hard and warns against being fooled into accepting goods to be carried across borders, as it may be considered illegal. Mr. Panthong Loykulnan, spokesman of the Customs Department, revealed that the Customs Department strictly monitors and urgently suppresses the smuggling into and exporting abroad. The latest is monitoring the smuggling of cannabis through the airport. On November 1, 2024, a Malaysian man was found smuggling cannabis flower buds weighing approximately 19 kilograms hidden in his luggage. He traveled from Suvarnabhumi Airport, preparing to travel to the Republic of Singapore, with the destination being Italy.

According to Thai News Agency, on November 2, 2024, a Malaysian man and woman were found smuggling cannabis flower buds weighing approximately 70 kilograms hidden in four pieces of luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The route traveled from Thailand to the Republic of Singapore, with the destination being England. The total weight of cannabis flower buds from bo

th suspects was 89 kilograms, worth over 890,000 baht. If smuggled to countries in Europe, the price would be as high as 10,000 pounds per kilogram, or approximately 39 million baht.

In the past, the Customs Department has given importance to arresting smuggled cannabis imports and exports through all channels. There are statistics on arresting cannabis, cannabis flower buds, cannabis plants, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, and cannabis seeds in fiscal year 2024, arresting 462 cases, amounting to 3,094 kilograms, worth over 30.94 million baht, and in fiscal year 2025 (1 October 2024 – 4 November 2024), arresting 43 cases, amounting to 234.70 kilograms, worth over 2.347 million baht.

The Customs Department spokesman reiterated that currently, there have been cases of people being deceived into taking items abroad by offering high compensation, without realizing that the items may contain drugs or illegal items. The Customs Department would like to warn the public not to fall victim to drug and illegal item smu

ggling gangs. Do not believe in unreasonable invitations, such as invitations to travel abroad for free. You should also never accept items from other people, even after checking the items in your luggage, because drug and illegal item smuggling gangs are very skilled at hiding them. If drugs or illegal items are found during inspection, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.