Court Approves Detention of Model Linked to Death of Woman in Bangkok



Bangkok: The court has approved the detention of an 18-year-old female model, known as ‘Alin,’ who is accused of facilitating an arrangement for a Chinese national, Mr. DUOYIN WU, which led to the tragic death of a woman at a hotel. The victim, Ms. Airada, also known as Ai, was found deceased on February 10, 2025, at a hotel in the Bang Kapi District of Bangkok.





According to Thai News Agency, the incident unfolded when investigators from the Chokchai Police Station received a report of the death. Upon inspection, no signs of struggle or wounds were found on Ms. Airada’s body, which was discovered in the hotel room she had checked into with Mr. DUOYIN WU on February 4, 2025. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for further investigation to determine the cause of death.





The investigation revealed that prior to the incident, Ms. Alin had arranged for Ms. Airada to meet Mr. DUOYIN WU, after initially posting an announcement seeking someone to spend the night with him. Following their agreement, Ms. Alin facilitated this meeting at the hotel, after which Ms. Airada was found dead.





Subsequently, the suspect, Ms. Alin, appeared before the investigation officers at Chokchai Police Station. She is charged under Section 139 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 282 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to procuring a woman for indecent purposes, with a penalty of imprisonment ranging from six months to ten years.





The police, citing the need for further investigation, requested a detention warrant for Ms. Alin. The court was informed that additional witness testimonies, evidence examination, and the suspect’s criminal record verification are pending. The detention is set for 12 days, from February 17 to February 28, 2025.





Despite the accused’s request for temporary release, the investigator opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and the risk of flight. Consequently, the court granted the detention request.

