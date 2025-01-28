Search
Corrections Department Refutes Claims of Kant Kantathawon’s Death in Prison


Bangkok: The Corrections Department has officially denied reports suggesting that Kant Kantathawon, a suspect in the ‘Icon Group’ case, has died in prison. The department confirmed that Kant’s physical and mental health remains stable.



According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Kanokwan Jiwchueaphan, Commander of Nonthaburi Provincial Prison and Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of Corrections, reported receiving information from the Bangkok Special Prison that Kant is alive and well. His health is normal, and he displays no signs of stress. Mrs. Kanokwan also mentioned that Kant’s relatives and lawyers have been visiting him regularly, further confirming the false nature of the death rumors.



Ms. Kanokwan addressed additional claims regarding Kant’s alleged inability to accept the release of ‘Min-Pitchaya’ and ‘Sam-Yuranan’, key figures from the Icon Group. She stated that these claims are unfounded. The Department of Corrections ensures that prisoners are supervised equally and consistently, with monitoring conducted 24 hours a day.

