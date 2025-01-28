Search
Convicted Drug Offender Escapes with Just Months Left in Sentence


Nakhon Ratchasima: Father of Mr. Khao Phrik is confused. There are only 3 months left before his sentence is served. Why is he running away?



According to Thai News Agency, officials are urgently seeking a male drug convict who escaped from the Khao Phrik Agricultural Industrial Correctional Institution in Nakhon Ratchasima. The convict remains elusive despite extensive searches. The correctional institution has announced a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to his capture and cautioned the public as the convict is armed with a knife.



A reporter visited the home of the escaped prisoner, Somporn, located in Ban Tha Li, Nong Ruea District, Khon Kaen Province. The residence appeared deserted, with neighbors indicating that Mr. Somporn’s father lives there alone.



Mr. Somporn’s father expressed shock and confusion over his son’s decision to escape, especially with only three months remaining on his sentence. He urged his son to return and face the consequences, noting that any additional time added to the sentence would not be significant.

