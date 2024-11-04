Colorful Bodybuilding Competition at That Narai Witthaya School Sports Day Highlights Potential for Developing Professional Athletes.



Sakon Nakhon: High school muscles are no less than adults. The colorful bodybuilding competition at the That Narai Witthaya School Sports Day in Sakon Nakhon Province can be further developed into professional athletes in the future.

According to Thai News Agency, the sports competition within That Narai Witthaya School, Mueang District, Sakon Nakhon Province, created a buzz because the school added another sport that is now internationally accepted: bodybuilding. This is the first time the school will hold the competition every year, hoping to inspire students to build muscle, exercise, and develop self-discipline in eating and taking care of their health.

This competition had 8 students from middle and high school entering the contest. The competition rules were up to standard. When the students walked into the meeting room, their fellow supporters cheered loudly. The contestants displayed the beauty and strength of their muscles individually and as a whole, 2 sets of 4 people per group, for the judges to

decide. The competition lasted about 1 hour, including other school activities.

The results showed that Mr. Kosiyaphan (Lotto), 18 years old, was the first runner-up, Mr. Wayu (Jue), 18 years old, was the first runner-up, and Mr. Rattanapong (Hia), 17 years old, was the second runner-up. As for the others who missed out on prizes, they had to go back and train, exercise, build muscle, and develop further. It is a good thing that the school places importance on sports and health, along with education, especially the internal sports competition or the sports day, which has added a bodybuilding competition, which can be further developed into a professional athlete in the future.