‘CIB LOVE unites to express love for the King’ collects over 720,000 postcards

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) made history by collecting more than 720,000 postcards from the hearts of people across the country in the activity ‘CIB LOVE, Unite to express love to the King’ to present to the representative of His Majesty the King on the occasion of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s 72nd birthday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) organized the activity ‘CIB LOVE: Unite to Express Love for the King’ on the occasion of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun’s 72nd birthday this year to express loyalty and gratitude through postcards of His Majesty’s royal activities.

Throughout July, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) invited people nationwide to show their loyalty through handwritten greeting cards, sending their love to His Majesty the King through the activity ‘CIB LOVE, Unite to Express Love to the King’ before collecting them in a box filled with love, respect, and blessings from people across the country before presenting them to

His Majesty the King to show the loyalty of all Thai people on July 28, 2024.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, said that today, I and our CIB will act as postmen to deliver postcards expressing love and respect that everyone has conveyed and written to His Majesty the King to present to His Majesty the King. This activity is an expression of gratitude for His Majesty the King’s kindness towards all Thai people and to strengthen the relationship between the police and the people, as well as to express loyalty and love for the monarchy. It is a delightful and heartwarming thing that so many people have joined the activity and expressed their love for His Majesty the King.

The main activity in the CIB LOVE project, where the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has collected and forwarded the boxes, also includes many other activities, such as CIB LOVE Postcard: presenting the various royal activities of the King, the video clip ‘CIB LOVE’: CIB police express their

love for the King, and inviting students to join the drawing contest to express their love and to honor the King under the topic ‘Preserving, Preserving, and Developing in accordance with the Royal Initiative’ from 4 levels, 3 prizes per level: primary school, lower secondary school, upper secondary school, and higher education (university) to compete for a total scholarship of over 72,000 baht.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop personally presented prize money and certificates to the winners of the painting contest at every level, and praised and encouraged the children to continue creating quality artwork.

Source: Thai News Agency