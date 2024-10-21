“Chusak” assigns the Buddhist Office to investigate the facts of “Carrot Sharing”



Chusak” assigns the Office of Buddhism to look into the “Carrot Sharing” problem, insists on not being indifferent after the monks’ problems have surged, insists that right and wrong will be determined according to the law, points out that the Minister has no authority to decide, reveals “Rai Cheingtawan” is under investigation by the Office of Buddhism

Mr. Chusak Sirinil, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, in his capacity as the supervisor of the National Office of Buddhism, spoke about the news presentation of a pyramid scheme in which many monks were victims, or the “????????????” house sharing scheme, which deceived people into investing in stock trading with a certain company, saying that he had not yet received a report on this matter, and he felt that the National Office of Buddhism should be the host in examining what the facts were. If you ask him, at this time this matter is just news, which the National Office of Buddhism must investigate to see what the facts are.

As for whether to invite

the Office of Buddhism to discuss or not, because there are many issues related to monks at this time, Mr. Chusak stated that the Office of Buddhism is currently taking action as assigned, such as the case of Rai Chern Tawan, which has sent the case to the Chiang Rai Provincial Sangha Council to investigate to find out what the facts are. He confirmed that he has done as assigned and has not been idle. He then emphasized that in general, if it is a matter of monks and related to the principles of Dhamma and Vinaya, it must be a matter for the Sangha Council. However, if the media asks whether there is anything wrong, that is a matter for the investigators. He cannot say who is right or wrong, and it must proceed according to the legal process.

Source: Thai News Agency