Chao Phraya Basin Shifts to Sustainable Rice Production, Reduces Environmental Impact



Bangkok: Minister Narumon has announced the development of low-carbon rice production in Thailand’s Chao Phraya River Basin, spanning over 10 million rai. This initiative focuses on alternating wet and dry rice farming to cut down methane emissions and encourages the use of microorganisms for decomposing rice straw, reducing the need for burning.

According to Thai News Agency, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and leader of the Kla Tham Party, highlighted the importance of adapting rice production methods to decrease the environmental impact. With rice being a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, especially methane, the government is implementing strategies to make rice farming more sustainable across 70 million rai of agricultural land in Thailand. The agricultural sector was the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases in 2019, with rice production accounting for a substantial portion.

The Rice Department has introduced a method of alterna

ting wet and dry rice planting, allowing the soil to drain naturally and improve its aeration. This technique is being tested by farmers in 22 provinces, involving approximately 3,300 participants. It has proven effective in reducing methane emissions by over 30 percent annually, marking a significant step towards reducing the sector’s carbon footprint.

Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture is tackling the issue of rice straw decomposition, traditionally addressed through burning, which harms the environment and contributes to air pollution. By promoting the use of microorganisms to break down rice straw and stubble, the Ministry aims to enhance soil fertility and structure, while curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The current efforts in the Chao Phraya River Basin illustrate a shift towards a low-carbon economy in rice production. This approach not only supports environmental sustainability but also opens up opportunities for creating premium markets and increasing farmers’ income, aligning with global clim

ate change mitigation goals.