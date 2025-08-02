Cambodian Nationals Arrested for Illegally Crossing into Thailand with Children



Aranyaprathet: Cambodian workers illegally crossed the border into Thailand with their children, seeking better opportunities after facing unemployment in their home country. They revealed that after returning to Cambodia, they were left without jobs or income and were deceived into paying 6,000 baht each, only to be abandoned in a forest. Sixteen individuals were intercepted by Aranyaprathet rangers.





According to Thai News Agency, the group comprised 16 Cambodian workers, including six men, six women, and four boys. They traversed a natural passage along the Cambodian-Thai border to enter Thailand at Ban Dong Ngu, Pa Rai Subdistrict, Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province. The Burapha Force, Ranger Company 1201, intercepted them during a patrol from Rong Kluea Market to a high-risk forest area.





Upon inspection, the rangers discovered that all individuals were Cambodian nationals without passports. The workers confessed to previously selling goods at Benchawan Market in Aranyaprathet District but returned to Cambodia on July 24th due to border unrest fears. However, they faced unemployment and financial difficulties in Cambodia, prompting their return to Thailand. Their children, still studying in Thailand, had upcoming exams, which further motivated their illegal re-entry. They hired a Cambodian guide for 6,000 baht each to lead them across the border, but the guide abandoned them in the forest before they were apprehended by the rangers.





Initially, all individuals were handed over by the 1201st Ranger Company to investigators at Khlong Luek Police Station for further legal proceedings.

