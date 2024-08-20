Cabinet raises black chin tilapia to national agenda



Cabinet raises black-chinned tilapia to a national agenda, allocates 450 million baht budget to prevent its spread, removes 5,000 tons from water sources, and eliminates them completely.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Mr. Phumtham Vejjachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, the action plan to solve the problem of the spread of the black-chinned tilapia during 2024-2027 was approved, making it a national agenda, assigning many agencies, both the public, government and private sectors, to work together to control, eliminate and reduce the black-chinned tilapia population that is spreading in all areas throughout the country, and to restore the biodiversity of water sources.

Aiming to eliminate no less than 5,000 tons of black-chinned tilapia from water sources; releasing aquatic animals to solve the problem of the spread of black-chinned tilapia and restore biodiversity of no less than 20 million fish; using technology and innovation in fisheries to find a solution to the problem of the spr

ead of black-chinned tilapia and invasive alien aquatic animals; releasing predatory fish appropriate to the water sources of no less than 5 million fish; allocating a budget of 450 million baht to control black-chinned tilapia from sources throughout the country.

Source: Thai News Agency