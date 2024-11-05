Cabinet Approves Private Sector Training Centers for Youth Rehabilitation.



Bangkok: The Cabinet has given its approval for the private sector to establish training centers aimed at rehabilitating youth who have made mistakes, thereby reducing the burden on government facilities. This decision was announced by Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, the spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, following the Cabinet meeting. The approved draft Ministerial Regulation on Permission to Operate or Establish Educational Institutions, Training and Training Institutions, or Mental Counseling Institutions B.E. … was proposed by the Ministry of Justice.

According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, explained to the Cabinet that this initiative marks the first occasion where the government, through the Ministry of Justice, is allowing the private sector to contribute to the rehabilitation of youth who have erred. The initiative aims to ensure that these centers are of high quality and adhere to established standards, with the Ministry of Justice responsible for regular monit

oring and inspection.

Mr. Chirayu further elaborated that the draft regulation outlines the criteria, methods, and conditions for licensing and revocation processes for government agencies and private companies. These licenses pertain to the establishment of educational institutions, training centers, and mental health facilities for children and youth involved in legal issues. Currently, there are only 20 such centers under the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection across the country, which do not cover all provinces and are often overcrowded. This has led to logistical challenges for families wishing to maintain contact with their children. The new regulation emphasizes behavioral development, education, and vocational training, with licensed institutions eligible for state subsidies.