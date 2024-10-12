Burma expands temporary shelters to all 77 provinces



Warawut’ reveals that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has expanded temporary shelters to cover all 77 provinces and is ready to help vulnerable groups affected by disasters. Call the hotline 1300.

Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, revealed that he received a report from Mr. Anukul Peedkaew, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, on the progress of assistance to vulnerable groups during disasters. The Accelerated People’s Welfare Management Center (CPMSC) of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security reported on assistance to vulnerable groups from agencies under the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security during disasters from August 15 to October 11, 2024. It was found that 45 provinces, 136 districts, 546 sub-districts, and 2,600 villages in all regions of the country were affected by the disasters. There were 67,518 households or 80,780 vulnerable people affected by the disasters, d

ivided into 9,416 children, 7,558 youths, 12,178 disabled people, 40,392 elderly people, and 11,236 low-income earners. Currently, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, through its one and only provincial MSDHS team, has been gradually providing assistance to vulnerable groups by integrating work with local networks. By providing assistance to vulnerable groups of people, such as various forms of financial assistance, providing advice on various welfare rights, repairing and improving housing, case management (CM), and providing necessary consumer goods. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s donation center has received cooperation from the private business sector, such as relief bags, boxed meals, ready-to-eat food, drinking water, medicine, disposable diapers, laundry products, and prosthetics for the disabled. In addition, there have been joint kitchens set up in various provinces.

Mr. Varawut said that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security recently opene

d the area of ??the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s one and only provincial unit as a temporary shelter to support disaster victims in all 77 provinces nationwide, totaling 197 locations, consisting of 19 provinces in the central region (48 locations), 15 provinces in the north (51 locations), 20 provinces in the northeast (37 locations), 7 provinces in the east (19 locations), and 16 provinces in the south (42 locations).

However, disaster victims can access the temporary shelters of the provincial MSDHS teams nationwide. We have prepared shelters, food, and drinking water. You can call the MSDHS hotline at 1300 of the Center for Accelerated Management of Public Welfare (CMWPR), Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Source: Thai News Agency