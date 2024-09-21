Brutal murder of young security guard, staged by lying on the bed

A 24-year-old security guard was found with his throat slit and died in his room. The scene was set up for him to lie on the bed. Police are urgently searching for evidence and checking CCTV footage to solve the case.

The incident occurred in the Baan Aue-Athorn housing project, Na Chom Thian, Na Chom Thian Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chon Buri Province. Na Chom Thian Police Station coordinated with officers from the forensic science unit and relevant agencies to inspect the room. On the floor of the hall, a large pool of blood was found, and a sharp kitchen knife was found in the pool of blood. Traces of the body being dragged into the bedroom were also found.

On the bed, the body of Mr. Anuwat, 24 years old, a security guard, was found. The body was lying on its side, similar to sleeping. There were marks on the neck from being brutally slashed with a sharp object. In the kitchen, blood was found that had been partially washed away. Officers suspect that the perpetrator may have climbed to escape thr

ough the back of the room. However, there were no signs of a struggle.

From asking neighbors, they said they smelled blood since 10pm the night before, but didn’t think much of it. They thought it was animal killing. This morning, the smell got stronger, so they called the security guard to come and investigate. When they looked through the window, they saw a lot of blood, so they called the police to come and investigate.

While Mr. Wichai, aged 60, the father of the deceased, traveled to the scene in grief and said that his son was a quiet person who did not socialize with anyone. He had only one close friend who was tall, fair-skinned, and a conscripted soldier. He had come to visit his son at his room, but he did not know his name and had no information. However, he personally believed that this friend might have been involved in the incident.

The police are still not convinced that the incident was a suicide. They will urgently check CCTV footage around the residence and question all involved parties,

including the deceased’s close friends. Meanwhile, the officers have sent the body for an autopsy at the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine to find the exact cause of death before concluding the case.

Source: Thai News Agency