“Big Pom” Refuses to Comment on Cabinet’s Entertainment Complex Approval


Bangkok: Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, the leader of the Palang Pracharath Party and party list MP, refrained from commenting on the Cabinet’s recent approval of the Entertainment Complex principle.



According to Thai News Agency, Gen. Prawit chaired a meeting involving the party’s executive committee, core members, and MPs of the Palang Pracharath Party. Key attendees included Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, the party secretary, alongside Mr. Santi Promphat, Mr. Uttama Saowanayon, Mr. Sontirat Sontijirawong, Mr. Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala, M.L. Korakasiwat Kasemsri, Ms. Wanphen Promphat, MP for Phetchabun, Ms. Trinuch Thienthong, and Mr. Prinya Rerkrai, MP for Kamphaeng Phet.



Following the meeting, reporters sought Gen. Prawit’s stance on the Cabinet’s passage of the draft bill concerning the operation of entertainment complexes. However, Gen. Prawit chose not to respond to any queries regarding his opinion on the matter.

