Bhumjaithai Party visits Sena District, Ayutthaya, to encourage villagers and listen to their problems



Chaichanok” leads the team to Sena District, Ayutthaya, along with the executive committee of the Bhumjaithai Party, giving encouragement, listening to problems and solutions.

Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob, Secretary-General of the Bhumjaithai Party, along with the executive committee of the Bhumjaithai Party, such as Mr. Phradorn Prisananantakul, First Vice President of the House of Representatives, Mr. Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Deputy Minister of Education, Ms. Pimpridda Tanjararak, MP for Constituency 3, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, and Mr. Pradit Sangkajai, MP for Constituency 5, Phranakorn Si Ayutthaya Province, Mr. Krawee Prisananantakul, MP for Ang Thong Constituency 2, and Mr. Thanayot Timsuwan, MP for Loei Constituency 3, visited Tambon Hua Wiang, Sena District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province to monitor the flood situation and listen to the problems and solutions at the Hua Wiang Subdistrict Municipality Office, Sena District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. They also handed out relief bags

to flood victims in Villages 9, 10, and 11, Tambon Hua Wiang, Sena District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province.

After that, Mr. Chaichanok and the party’s executive committee traveled to Village No. 2, Tambon Hua Wiang, to deliver relief bags to many households who had come to receive them. They also talked and gave encouragement to the villagers who were affected by this disaster.

Mr. Chaichanok said that today’s visit to the area with the executive committee was after receiving information from the local MPs that there was flooding in the area. The party leader, Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, held a meeting to follow up on the problems that occurred. Today, he was busy helping with flood relief in many areas around the country, so he sent a team of party executives to give encouragement and listen to various problems in order to solve them and make them into party policies.

While Mr. Surasak Pancharoenworakul, Deputy Minister of Education, said that today is

to alleviate suffering, promote happiness and provide relief bags to the villagers. The leader of the Bhumjaithai Party is concerned about the villagers who are suffering, so he has sent encouragement to the people of Hua Wiang.

After that, the group traveled to the third point, Village No. 1, Tambon Hua Wiang, which had more flooding than other points and many houses were flooded up to their chests. Villagers had to row boats to receive consumer goods. Some houses did not have boats and had to rely on neighbors to receive goods for them to take back to their households. For the fourth point, Village No. 1, the executive committee of the Bhumjaithai Party walked through the water to help flood victims and also visited bedridden patients and the disabled.

Point 5, Bang Krathing Temple, went to give things to the people. For point 6, which was the last point of the morning visit, at Ban Dai Chang Temple, there were many people welcoming them. However, the party executive committee listened to the problems of

the people in the area to use as a guideline for solving the problems.

Source: Thai News Agency