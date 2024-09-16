“Bhumitham Opening up to sit in defense is the highest honor.



“Bhumitum” Opening up to sit in defense is the highest honor. Tell the Army Commander. It is not here to create division and make it uncomfortable, but to develop and raise veterans of an important agenda.

Mr. Phumdum Vechayachai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense opened up after officially entering the Ministry of Defense that he had discussions with the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defense and military leaders. It is an honor and it is their highest honor to have the opportunity to work with the army. It is considered a ministry which is important in maintaining national security. He told the military leaders that he did not think that he had to do anything that would cause discomfort or division in the army, but he wanted to join and contribute to the development of the army to be strong and modern in line with the changing world.

From listening to the mission of the army. The things that they have thought about see that the army is actually doing almost everything, wh

ether it is strengthening the effectiveness of the army with technology. Reducing all levels of troops, but not everything was done overnight. There must be a transition period, which he has set a policy that he will work under the National Strategy and the policy of Prime Minister Patongtarn Shinawatra that he has announced to the Parliament, which will be implemented together with the military. In order to be in line with the status quo and solve problems.

As for the development of military efficiency, it was agreed that a higher level of technological development is necessary because the world today uses combat technology. The military also needs these technologies. Help protect and maintain national sovereignty.

As for the manpower, I think that the creation of reserves or military conscription. He agrees that the military also feels it. It is necessary to transition and adapt to the needs of the country. Here, he has studied the systems of the United States and South Korea, which can be successful, and

will ask the military to help them see if they are in line with each other. I believe that this policy can be done because there is nothing contradictory. Just manage it to be suitable for the reality that will happen.

Mr. Phumtham also said that after taking office, he would not visit the military, but would visit veterans who suffered from fighting to protect the country first, such as the Veterans Relief Organization. Anything that will benefit this agency. He will push hard and then visit the army. We went to our Engineer Regiment, various armies, including the Thai Army Development Command, with the desire to see the potential and clear plan to help the people.

