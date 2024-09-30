Ben Tre readies conditions for fresh coconut exports



The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre, known as the coconut capital of Vietnam, is making all necessary conditions ready to be able to export this fruit to China, given that a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese fresh coconuts exported to China was recently signed.

Ben Tre owns the largest coconut area in Vietnam, with over 79,000 hectares and a total output of more than 700 million fruits. In the 2026-2030 period, it aims to raise the total coconut area to around 80,000 hectares, including 25,000 hectares of organic coconuts.

The value of coconut processing is expected to increase by 15.74% per year, while coconut export turnover is projected to grow by 14.87% per year to about 2 billion USD.

Source: Vietnam News Agency