BAM Declares Dividend of 0.35 Baht Per Share


Bangkok: Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Public Company Limited (BAM) has announced a dividend payment of 0.35 baht per share to its shareholders. This decision was made during the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was conducted via electronic media at the 17th-floor meeting room of the BAM Head Office.



According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Thongurai Limpiti, Chairwoman of BAM, along with the board of directors and executives, participated in the meeting. The shareholders resolved to approve the dividend payment for the operating results ending on 31 December 2024. The Record Date for shareholders entitled to receive the dividend is set for Monday, 28 April 2025, with the payment scheduled for Friday, 16 May 2025.

