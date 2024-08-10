Arrest of ‘Bear Thief’ who committed theft throughout Nong Chok-Min Buri area

Metropolitan Police detectives arrest a thief who steals continuously, causing suffering to merchants in Nong Chok and Min Buri.

According to the policy of Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimol, the national police chief, to urgently suppress crimes that cause suffering to the people in society, the online patrol unit of the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Crime Suppression Division saw an announcement asking for help from Nong Chok residents that many items of property had been stolen, causing damage to many residents. The police officers investigated until they found out that Mr. Wutthiphum was the perpetrator, with two arrest warrants and more warrants in the process.

The arresting officers then reported to Pol. Lt. Col. Thiradech Thamsuthee about the people’s distress, and he ordered Pol. Col. Chakrawut Klainil, the chief of the news analysis division, to make the arrest as soon as possible.

On August 9, 2024, Pol. Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang, Commissioner-General of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, ordered Pol. Lt. Co

l. Sarawut Phimsupaporn, Head of the Operations Team, Pol. Lt. Col. Phongsakon Inkhong, Deputy Head of the News Analysis Division, Metropolitan Police Bureau, and Pol. Sgt. Maj. Samrit Kaewsuriya, Commander of the News Analysis Division, Metropolitan Police Bureau, to arrest Mr. Wutthiphum or Mee, aged 34, according to arrest warrant

1. Min Buri Criminal Court, No. Chor. 1299/2566, dated December 8, 2023, for the offense of ‘theft by damaging a barrier for protecting a person or property, using a vehicle to facilitate the commission of the offense, or taking the property away, or to evade arrest.’

2. Min Buri Criminal Court, No. 1058/2567, dated August 5, 2567, which is accused of committing the crime of ‘theft using a vehicle to facilitate the commission of the crime or taking away the property, for the purpose of taking away the property or to avoid arrest or receiving stolen goods’

A check of his criminal record found that Mr. Wutthiphum or Mee had been convicted of three criminal cases:

1. Robbery wit

h a weapon, 2008, Min Buri Police Station;

2. Use of Category 1 narcotics, 2014, Khan Na Yao Police Station;

3. Possession of narcotics with intent to sell, 2014, Khan Na Yao Police Station.

From questioning, Mr. Wutthiphum stated that he committed theft in the Min Buri area and nearby areas, but usually stole items that were not very expensive in the hope that the police would not follow him and would not pay attention. His method of committing the crime was to switch the motorcycle license plates back and forth. He also disguised himself by using a motorcycle taxi vest and a reflective vest to reduce the attention of the police who were setting up checkpoints. He also stated that if the police came, his dog would bark, which made him aware of it in time. After stealing the items, he would sell them to get money for daily expenses and to buy drugs. He was then taken to Min Buri Police Station for legal proceedings.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thiradech said that the behavior of the perpetrators is considered a social

menace, not fearing the law, going around stealing property in many areas during the day, planning to disguise themselves as officers, causing great distress to society as a whole. If they are not arrested quickly, they may become a social menace that causes widespread fear among the public. I would like to warn the public that no matter what you have, you should not be careless and leave your belongings outside the house, out of sight, because it will increase the opportunity for criminals to commit crimes. -414

