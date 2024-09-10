Arrest of a female model with over 200,000 followers who posted a link inviting people to gamble.



Metropolitan Police Bureau joins Investigation 115 to arrest ‘Ingfah Araya’, a model with over 200,000 followers, who posted an advertising link inviting people to play online gambling.

The Metropolitan Police, along with students from the 115th class of the Criminal Investigation Course or ‘Sib 115’, arrested Ms. Araya, 28 years old, on charges of ‘whoever organizes gambling or uses tricks to lure, help advertise or directly or indirectly invite others to gamble or bet in a game that is not permitted by an official’ according to the Gambling Act of 1935, Sections 4 and 12. The police raided the house and arrested ‘Ingfah’, a beautiful influencer model with over 200,000 followers, who created advertising content inviting people to play online gambling websites, leading young people to mislead into the cycle of online gambling. From the investigation, it was found that Ms. Araya had created advertising content for many online gambling websites, stating the names of the websites and posting links to online ga

mbling websites in order to invite the general public to gamble online. It was also a way to mislead young people into gambling.

Until yesterday (September 9) at approximately 08.00, the police led a team to search Ms. Araya’s residence according to the search warrant of the Min Buri Criminal Court. They searched and seized her mobile phones and computer equipment. They found that Ms. Araya’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, which have more than 200,000 followers, were being used to post and upload stories, create advertising content for many online gambling websites. The names of the websites were mentioned, links to online gambling websites were attached, and messages were used to encourage the general public to gamble online. Therefore, Ms. Araya was arrested along with 2 mobile phones as evidence and sent to the investigation officer at Rom Klao Police Station for legal proceedings. During the arrest, Ms. Araya confessed to all charges. -414

Source: Thai News Agency