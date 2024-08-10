Arrest of 2 young men who received fake pre-orders for “Labooboo”

Cyber ??police arrest two Thai-Cambodian men who received fake pre-orders for “Labooboo”; victims found to have been scammed out of millions

Officers brought a search warrant to a room in a condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 107, Mueang Samut Prakan District, arresting Mr. Pathomchai, 27 years old, from Nakhon Pathom, the suspect with the arrest warrant, and Mr. Pen, 27 years old, a Cambodian national, on charges of jointly defrauding people, entering false information into a computer system, and money laundering. They also seized 14 items of property, clothes, bags, shoes, brand-name watches, 2 bankbooks, a car, and froze the account to investigate the value of the assets, totaling over 9 million baht.

The accused, Mr. Pen, admitted to accepting pre-orders for art toys for over a year. His duty was to talk to customers. When customers were interested, he would have them transfer money into Mr. Pathomchai’s account. When he received the money, he would use it to buy brand-name items and keep them. He confirmed t

hat he did order items, but the items could not be imported, which led to problems, resulting in no products to send to customers or refunding the money. However, he tried to find some money to refund. He did not intend to cheat in any way.

Ms. Wasinee, 24, the victim, said that she met the Cambodian man from the Space Molly Facebook sales room, a trading center, which advertised pre-orders for Space Molly dolls, Labooboo, and art toys. Before buying, she checked his credit to make sure that he was trustworthy. She then decided to pre-order Labooboo Makalong v1, 1 block, 6 dolls, for 7,000 baht, and would resell it for 9,000-10,000 baht. She put down a deposit and when the goods arrived, she would collect the remaining money before sending the goods to her by transferring it to a Thai account. At that time, she didn’t think much of it. She thought they were partners. The first time, she received the goods normally and ordered several more times, but only received 3 orders. She started to feel suspicious beca

use people posted about what happened and she contacted them all the time, but they gave various excuses, such as the goods being stuck at customs or being closed. She admitted that she trusted them too much, even though she had never met them in person. Every time, he would call a rider to deliver them. At present, there are 29 losses, totaling 898,450 baht, in which money has been transferred for the goods. Meanwhile, another victim It is stated that there were 30 pre-orders, some received the products and some did not. Currently, there are 17 orders that have not yet been received, worth over 535,600 baht.

However, the police officers of the Technology Crime Suppression Division would like to inform the victims who have been harmed by this perpetrator to file additional complaints at Division 3, Technology Crime Investigation Division 2, Muang Thong Thani.

Source: Thai News Agency