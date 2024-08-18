‘Anutin’ is delighted that ‘Ung Ing’ is the Prime Minister, saying that he always supports her.



‘Anutin’ is delighted that ‘Ung Ing’ is the Prime Minister, saying that he has supported her since she did not receive the position. He complained after being asked about the Wongsuwan family being removed from the Cabinet, saying that it is the Prime Minister’s power and that he will not interfere at all.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, gave an interview after the ceremony to accept the royal command appointing Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra as Prime Minister, saying that he was glad that the continuity would continue without interruption. He himself had encouraged her all the time even before she became Prime Minister. He had told her that when the time came, she would have to work hard.

As for the cabinet reshuffle, it is considered a new government. The Prime Minister must consider the suitability of individuals to hold ministerial positions to govern the country. As for the Bhumjaithai Party’s ministerial quota, I personally do not l

ike to use this word because it is a joint work as a coalition party. I hope that everything will proceed smoothly and efficiently. We must continue the work because the coalition party still exists. Each party has policies and work that must be continuous. If the Prime Minister has additional policies or new official orders, we are ready to accept them and implement them.

When asked if he could guarantee that the Bhumjaithai Party would still control the Interior Ministry, Mr. Anutin said that there was no guarantee. We are all coalition parties. Nothing has changed from now on. As for the formation of a new cabinet, it is the sole authority of the Prime Minister. As a coalition party, we cannot answer anything.

As for the news that bringing the Democrat Party into the government will change the ministerial quota, you have to ask the Pheu Thai Party. We are a coalition party. I don’t know if the core government party has discussed with other parties.

When asked by reporters whether Paethongtarn’s cabinet

would remove Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, Mr. Anutin said, ‘Oh no,’ before saying that the establishment of the cabinet is the prime minister’s full authority and that we absolutely cannot interfere. As for the policy statement to parliament, the Bhumjaithai Party will hold a party meeting on Tuesday and will probably bring in the party’s executive committee, such as Mr. Surasak Pancharoenvorakul, deputy education minister, and Mr. Chaichanok Chidchob, party secretary-general.

Reporters reported that after the interview, Mr. Anutin complained, “Okay, it’s hot. Your face will burn.” He then went to greet Mr. Settha Thavisin, the 30th former Prime Minister.

Source: Thai News Agency