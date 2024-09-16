“Anuthin” is pleased that the Party for Thailand has won the SSP. District 1 Phitsanulok



“Anutin” Congratulations to the Party for Thailand on getting the SSP. District 1 Phitsanulok pointed out that it will not have any political consequences.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Anutin Chanweerakul, said about the election to repair the SSP. District 1, Phitsanulok Province, where Mr. Jadej Chandra won the election, said that he had congratulated the Party for Thailand. Attended the wedding of Mr. Prasert Chantorongthong’s son. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society

As for whether the results of this election will reflect the results of the national elections, Mr. Anutin believes that the people who are SSPs. I will not think that it is to get more popular votes, but the next day I will have to work immediately. It is difficult to win the election, but how to be popular with the people and gain the trust of the people to re-elect them is many times more difficult. There is no time to rejoice. Therefore, when he wins the election, he becomes an M

P. It may not have any political effect because being an SSP. The highest priority must be given to the people, especially those who choose to enter.

Source: Thai News Agency