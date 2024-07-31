All 4 members of the gang that shot and killed a Morlam singer have surrendered.

Khon Kaen, The gang that shot four young Mor Lam singers surrendered to the Khon Kaen City Police Station and surrendered the firearms used as evidence. They claimed that the other party had verbally abused them first.

Khon Kaen City Police Station took Mr. Kiatsak, the motorcyclist, and Mr. Phachon, the passenger in the back seat of the sedan, for questioning in the shooting case of Mr. Thanapon Banlangsamrong, 25, a Morlam singer and owner of the band Suea Thiraphon Chaiyalert, which occurred at 3:00 a.m. on July 30, 2024.

Mr. Kiatsak, the motorcyclist in the group who caused the incident, confessed that on the day of the incident, Mr. Thiraphon had shouted at him with foul language first, which made him unhappy, so he went to follow his friend, but Mr. Thiraphon stopped his car and cursed at him again, which made him unhappy, so he immediately followed him and told his friend who was in a sedan before chasing after him, with his friend driving a car while he rode a motorcycle.

While the police investig

ation team continued to question Mr. Vayu, 26, the gunman, and Mr. Phatthaphi, 24, the driver, they seized a 9 mm. gun, which was registered in Mr. Vayu’s name.

Pol. Col. Yotsawat Kaewsibthanit, Superintendent of Khon Kaen City Police Station, revealed that there were a total of 4 suspects in this case. The investigators charged them with attempted murder, jointly possessing firearms and ammunition without permission, jointly carrying firearms in a city, village or public road without a proper reason and without a permit, and jointly firing a gun in a city, village or community without a proper reason. The investigators will question them before detaining them and sending them to court.

Source: Thai News Agency