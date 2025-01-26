Air Force Commander Confirms Gripen Fighter Jets as Optimal Choice



Bangkok: The Air Force Commander reiterated the decision to purchase the Gripen fighter jets, citing their optimal conditions for selection. It is anticipated that the proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration in April-May. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi Pattanakul, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, expressed his confidence that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, understands the rationale behind the decision-making process for acquiring the new aircraft fleet.

According to Thai News Agency, Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi provided updates on the progress of the Swedish Gripen fighter jet procurement to replace the decommissioned F-16s of Wing 1. The process is currently in the phase of reviewing additional details, with the project divided into main packages. A key focus is on the capability and performance of the jets, which is not a major concern. However, the compensation related to the project value and direct offset, including technology

transfer and intellectual property rights to the Tactical Data Link system, is under consideration.

The compensation from Sweden in terms of goods and tourism is expected to be converted into tangible value. Air Chief Marshal Panphakdi emphasized the importance of this aspect, highlighting that Mr. Phumtham understands the benefits that will accrue from the decision. Initially, the selection process involved 22 models, which were narrowed down to 6, and finally to 2: the F-16 and Gripen. The familiarity of personnel with these models and maintenance capabilities contributed to significant budget savings, ultimately leading to the selection of the Gripen as the most suitable model.

The decision emphasizes technology transfer, capacity building, and import compensation, with Sweden’s proposal offering benefits exceeding the aircraft’s purchase value. Detailed and careful consideration of these aspects, including contractual clarity before signing, are essential. The proposal is expected to be presented to the

Cabinet for approval in April-May 2025, once all details are meticulously prepared. Continuous discussions with Sweden are ongoing to address the abstract compensation conditions.

The Air Force Commander also discussed preparations for testing the Gripen aircraft’s ability to take off and land on highways. This capability has long been planned, with the necessity for road surfaces to meet standard levels. Discussions with Sweden during the Gripen User’s Group Airship Conference in England in July 2024 highlighted the importance of readiness for unforeseen circumstances, such as airport closures. The planning and surveying for this capability are initially focused on the southern region around Hat Yai, which has suitable road conditions.

The cooperation from various agencies, including the Ministry of Transport, the Royal Thai Police, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, government agencies, and the private sector, is seen as a significant advantage. Their awareness of security importance in fut

ure planning ensures that roads can be prepared accordingly, although this will not apply to Bangkok.