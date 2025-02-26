Aiming to Revive Thailand-Pakistan FTA Negotiations



Bangkok: The President of the Thai Trade Representative discussed with the Pakistani Ambassador to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, focusing on the tourism industry and food processing, promoting Thai soft power, and aiming to revive the Thailand-Pakistan FTA negotiations. Mrs. Nalini Taveesin, President of the Thai Trade Representative, revealed that yesterday she had a discussion with Mrs. Rukh Sana Afzal, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Thailand, to discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Thailand and Pakistan.

According to Thai News Agency, this meeting focused on discussing opportunities to expand trade and investment, especially in the food processing industry and tourism, promoting Thai soft power, and driving cooperation frameworks in various dimensions, as well as discussing ways to revive the negotiations on the Thailand-Pakistan FTA. The President highlighted that Thailand and Pakistan have significant potential to enhance trade, with Thai

land viewing Pakistan as a large market with a population exceeding 240 million people. Pakistan’s resources, such as coal, copper, iron ore, gems, and fishery products, are seen as valuable raw materials for Thai industries. Additionally, Pakistan’s strategic location offers a connection point between South Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

The meeting emphasized the necessity for both countries to foster a conducive environment for trade through policies that facilitate private sector business operations, avoiding measures that impede trade. A key aspect discussed was the revival of the Thailand-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (PATHFTA) negotiations, which have been stalled for over five years. The Thailand-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting was identified as a platform to address this issue.

Mrs. Nalini expressed that Pakistan is welcoming Thai investment, particularly in the food processing sector, due to Pakistan’s rich resources but lack of processing skills and equipment. Moreover, Pak

istan seeks Thai investment in tourism infrastructure. The promotion of Thai soft power, especially Thai food and Thai boxing, in Pakistan was also discussed. Both parties agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation through frameworks like Political Consultation and the Joint Economic Commission to sustain and deepen their relations.

Mrs. Nalini was pleased to note the increase in Pakistani tourists visiting Thailand, with over 75,000 tourists last year, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous year. Discussions also included developing Buddhist pilgrimage routes in Pakistan to promote cultural and religious tourism, enhancing regional relations. Pakistan plans to hold a Buddhist Exhibition in Thailand in early 2026.

Pakistan is identified as a crucial market for Thailand in South Asia, with a total trade value in 2024 exceeding 1,256.56 million US dollars, showcasing growth from the previous year. Thailand’s main exports to Pakistan include automobiles and parts, artificial fibers, chemicals, plastic pe

llets, and rubber. In contrast, Thailand primarily imports crude oil, aquatic animals, plants and plant products, paper, and ready-made garments from Pakistan.