A mother and her child were riding a motorcycle across the road and were hit by a pickup truck. The mother died on the spot and the child miraculously survived.

A mother and daughter riding a motorcycle across the road were careless and hit hard by a pickup truck. The mother died on the spot, while the child miraculously survived.

CCTV footage at approximately 12:24 a.m. last night (August 10, 2014) at a U-turn point on the side of Haruthai Road in front of Chaiyaphum Agricultural College captured a mother and child riding a motorcycle across the road before being hit hard by a speeding pickup truck. The mother and child were thrown in different directions. The brakes were loud and the child screamed so loud that villagers rushed to help.

Chaiyaphum City Police Station received a report of a pickup truck colliding with a motorcycle, so they rushed to inspect the scene with rescue workers and doctors from Chaiyaphum Hospital. At the scene, they found two injured women, a mother and daughter, identified as Ms. Piathip, age 24, lying dead on the road. Next to her, they found their 2-year-old child crying loudly in shock, but she was safe.

At the scene, the deceased’

s red and white Honda motorcycle was found completely damaged, and the black Toyota pickup truck that caused the accident. The driver was identified as Mr. Ruangsak, aged 20, who was waiting to give a statement to the authorities.

Mr. Ruangsak, the pickup truck driver, said that he was driving from the Rong Tom intersection to enter Chaiyaphum city. When he reached the scene of the accident, which was a U-turn point, he was not careful and was driving at a normal speed in the right lane, causing him to be unable to brake in time before crashing head-on into the motorcycle of the mother and child.

Chaiyaphum City Police officers inspected the scene and recorded images as evidence before contacting the deceased’s relatives to collect the body for religious rites. As for the pickup truck driver, officers will invite him in for further questioning and review footage from nearby CCTV cameras to determine the cause of the accident. – Thai News Agency

