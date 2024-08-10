A fake shirt and gun belonging to the robber who stole 4 baht of gold were found in the water at Wang Matcha Public Park.

Udon Thani police found a fake shirt and gun belonging to a robber who robbed 4 baht worth of gold in a famous shopping mall in Udon Thani in the water of Wang Matcha Public Park.

The perpetrator was a man, 1 person, not more than 35 years old, short, dark-skinned, wearing glasses, carrying a black backpack, wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, pretending to choose gold at a gold shop in a shopping mall, UD Town Shopping Center, Udon Thani Municipality. Then he walked out of the shop and walked back in again. Not long after walking back to choose a gold necklace again, he pulled a gun out of the backpack, held him up and stole two gold necklaces, each weighing 2 baht, totaling 4 baht, worth 160,000 baht, before fleeing.

Progress in the case: Udon Thani City Police officers met to discuss the progress, but unrelated people were not allowed to listen. Later, Pol. Col. Phattanawong Chanphon, Superintendent of Udon Thani City Police, revealed over the phone that after the incident, it was discovered

that the suspect had fled across the railway to Wang Matcha Public Park. The detectives inspected the route, which was about 500 meters from UD Town shopping center, and found the shirt and fake gun used by the suspect in the incident, thrown into the water near the takraw court, so they seized it as evidence.

In addition, tracking the CCTV footage along the escape route revealed that the perpetrators called a motorcycle to take them to Soi Mawin, Phokanusorn Road, Udon Thani Municipality. Not long after, they called a motorcycle again to take them to a bus company on Thahan Road, Udon Thani Municipality. During this time, the perpetrators stopped to buy a pair of shoes, which the CCTV footage clearly captured the perpetrators’ faces. The police found the sneakers the perpetrators were wearing on the day of the incident discarded in Soi Songtham, near Nong Bua Market. Meanwhile, the police invited the employees of the gold shop for further questioning in order to track down the perpetrators. – Thai News Agen

cy

Source: Thai News Agency