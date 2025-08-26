20 Baht Electric Train Registration Surpasses 200,000 Milestone



Bangkok: A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport revealed that the number of people who have registered for the latest benefits has surpassed 200,000, and is confident that the number will continue to increase. He stated that all parties are working diligently to ensure that the public receives all their benefits.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Kritchanon Aiyapanya, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Transport and spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport, shared details regarding the maximum 20 baht electric train fare (20 baht for the entire line). As of approximately 8:06 a.m. today, 200,583 people had registered for the program via the “Tang Rath” app. Registration for this initiative began on August 25, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Mr. Aiyapanya expressed confidence that the registration numbers will continue to increase and assured that the “20 baht electric train fare for the entire line” policy will undoubtedly benefit the public in every respect.

Furthermore, after 24 hours, the “Tang Rath” app

remains open for registration as usual, with no system outages, as many had misunderstood. This is evident from other government online services available in the “Tang Rath” app, which citizens can use throughout the day. Improvements have been made during the registration period, such as allowing self-card editing during the initial period and permitting new Tang Rath app applicants to skip registration at the counter for added convenience.

For private card service providers, including Rabbit cards and EMV cards (KTB FastPay), there may be occasional issues preventing card binding due to a large number of users accessing the system simultaneously. However, both agencies have been working closely to improve and resolve these issues, leading to significantly improved service levels.

Citizens who have not yet successfully linked their cards can return to the next step without having to start registration from the beginning. The Ministry of Transport assures the public that the Digital Government Development A

gency (DGA) and all private sector service providers are working closely together to ensure smooth registration and utilization of the 20-baht flat-rate electric train fare scheme. This effort aligns with government policy to ensure that citizens receive guaranteed benefits under the scheme.