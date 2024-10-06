Wororos Market submerged for over 24 hours, Ping River level remains almost 5 meters high

The Ping River flowing through Chiang Mai City is still nearly 5 meters high, causing flooding in Chiang Mai City to remain critical. Many areas are rushing to evacuate people. As for Waroros Market or Kad Luang, the water is still high.

The Waroros Market, which has been flooded for more than 24 hours, is still flooded almost 60 centimeters high and looks like a floating market. Many shops are still unable to open their shops, including shops on Chang Moi Road, the Flower Market, and the Ton Lam Yai Market, which are still flooded. The owner of a motorcycle parts shop has set up two water pumps to pump water out of his shop for two days. Even though he has placed sandbags to prevent flooding in front of his shop, the water has overflowed through the drainpipe behind his house and flooded his goods, causing hundreds of thousands of baht worth of damage. Although the water level in the Ping River, which flows through Chiang Mai, has started to recede, it is still almost five meters high, causing flooding in

many areas. Officials have rushed to evacuate people who are stranded in flooded areas throughout the city.

From the aerial view, we can see that the Ping River is still overflowing its banks, flooding a radius of 3 kilometers, both the east and west sides of the city. Charoen Prathet Road and Chang Klan Road are still flooded, no different from a canal. Villagers and shop owners are still suffering greatly.

It is expected that the water level in the Ping River will gradually decrease by an average of 4 centimeters per hour. It is expected that it will take 3 days for all the floodwater to return to the river.

Source: Thai News Agency