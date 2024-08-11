Vu Lan festival 2024 held in Ninh Binh province



Vu Lan festival 2024 was held in Ninh Binh province’s Gia Vien district on August 11 in Bai Dinh Pagoda. The festival, which falls on the 15th day of the seventh month in the lunar calendar, is a Buddhist tradition as well as a cultural activity aimed at honouring and showing gratitude to parents, and those who died for the peace of life. The festival saw the attendance of representatives of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and Ninh Binh province’s Buddhist Sangha chapter, and attracted thousands of Buddhist followers and local people in Ninh Binh province.

Source: Vietnam News Agency