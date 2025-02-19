Vista to Highlight Continued Growth and Leadership

in Asia Pacific at BAAFEx 2025

Vista will participate in the 2025 Business Aviation Asia Forum and Expo (BAAFEx), which will take place from March 4 to 6, 2025, at Singapore’s Changi Exhibition Centre.

Singapore, February 19, 2025 – Vista, the world’s leading private aviation group, is proud to announce its participation in the inaugural Business Aviation Asia Forum and Expo (BAAFEx) 2025 at Singapore’s Changi Exhibition Centre (March 4-6). Alongside its designated booth (E10), Vista will showcase the flagship Global 7500 and share its expertise in two thought-provoking panel discussions.

With over two decades of significant growth, and over 1 million flight hours logged, Vista is the #1 global operator1. BAAFEx provides a platform for the industry to spotlight the dynamic business growth across Asia Pacific – a key market for Vista’s pioneering services.

The success of Vista is further cemented by its impressive performance in 2024. Key milestones achieved across Asia Pacific include a 13% annual increase of total flight hours and 16% rise in flight traffic compared to 2023 which reflects the increasing demand of private travel in the region.

Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer at Vista, says: “We are excited to participate in BAAFEx, marking the anticipated return of a dedicated business aviation event in Asia Pacific. It is a dynamic and rapidly expanding region, representing a cornerstone of Vista’s global strategy. Our presence is a testimony of our commitment to serving this region’s discerning clientele.”

Flagship Global 7500 Showcase at BAAFEx

Vista will showcase the Global 7500 — the world’s largest and longest-range business jet — at BAAFEx, highlighting its ultra-long-range capabilities of flying up to 17 hours non-stop.

Designed for maximum comfort, the refined cabin includes four living zones, a private permanent bedroom, two bathrooms, and ample storage, making it perfect for work or family travel. VistaJet, as part of Vista, operates the largest fleet of Global 7500, with 18 aircraft ensuring Members guaranteed availability across over 2,400 airports, covering 96% of the globe, solidifying its status as the region’s most popular aircraft.

Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events, the organizer of BAAFEx, says: “We are delighted to welcome Vista, a global leader in business aviation, to BAAFEx 2025. As we gather industry leaders to shape the future of the sector, Vista’s expertise and continued success in Asia Pacific will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into the region’s rapidly evolving aviation landscape. Vista’s participation, along with their Global 7500 display, highlights the importance of Asia Pacific as a dynamic growth hub for the industry.”

Expert Insights on the Evolution of Private Aviation and Diversity

Vista has been invited to share its expertise in two engaging discussion panels, including:

“The Evolving Charter Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges” joined by Ian Moore, Chief Commercial Officer at Vista . This panel will explore shifts in the charter market, evolving customer preferences and the impact of sustainability, service quality and personalized experiences on decision-making.

. This panel will explore shifts in the charter market, evolving customer preferences and the impact of sustainability, service quality and personalized experiences on decision-making. “Women in Business Aviation: Fostering Diversity and Inclusion” joined by Amy Yang, Vice President of Marketing for APAC & IMEA at Vista, addressing strategies for promoting gender equity and celebrating women’s achievements in the industry.

BAAFEx 2025 represents an opportunity for Vista to reaffirm its leadership in the Asia Pacific region. As demand for seamless, flexible travel solutions continues to grow, Vista is dedicated to delivering unparalleled service, innovative technology and a customer-centric approach while redefining the standards of excellence in business aviation.

1 By diversity of global flight activity, source: WingX

About Vista

Vista Global Holding’s (Vista) subsidiaries provide worldwide business flight services. A global group headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation: guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage; subscription and membership solutions; trading and management services; and cutting-edge mobility technology.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in people, technology and infrastructure, the Group’s mission is to lead the change to provide clients with the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world. Vista’s knowledge and understanding of all facets of the industry deliver the best end-to-end offering and technology to all business aviation clients, through its VistaJet and XO branded services and duly licensed carriers.

Vista is not a direct air carrier and does not operate or charter flights.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company, leading the industry by setting higher standards of service and safety for over 20 years. On its fleet of silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 207 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world.

Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers clients a bespoke subscription of flight hours with guaranteed access to the Vista Members’ fleet of aircraft around the world, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at www.vistajet.com

