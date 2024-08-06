Villagers count down, cheering for “Chanjaem” to fight tonight

Nong Khai, Locals are gradually reserving seats to cheer on “Chanjaem” in his fight tonight. The district chief of Fa Rai has installed a large LED screen and provided food and drinks.

Second Lieutenant Phongsit Preyaphothidecha, the District Chief of Fa Rai, facilitated the villagers of Wang Luang Subdistrict, Fa Rai District, Nong Khai Province, by preparing a place at Nong Kwai Kindergarten School to watch the live broadcast of the Olympic boxing match between Nong B Chanchaem Suwanpheng and Iman Khleif from Algeria tonight at 03:34 Thai time.

The latest atmosphere, the relevant officials have installed a large LED screen to make it fun to watch. Send encouragement from home for Nong Beach to win over the competitors and enter the final round to bring back the medal. There are people, village headmen, and the mayor of the sub-district administrative organization who have prepared the venue, food, and drinks for the people who come. It is expected that a large number of people will come to watch.

In thi

s regard, the District Chief of Fa Rai has hosted the cheering and encouragement activity for Nong B, moving it from her home to Nong Kwai Kindergarten School to make it convenient for watching and cheering.

Source: Thai News Agency