Vietnam’s pavilion opens at High Point Market in US



Vietnam’s national pavilion was inaugurated at the High Point Market fair in North Carolina, the US. Covering 460sq.m, the pavilion showcases furniture and interior decoration products that received visitors’ attention for their quality and style suitable for the US market. Vietnam has held various activities to promote the national pavilion at the fair, such as running advertisements in the fair’s main publications, sending emails to potential customers, distributing catalogues introducing Vietnamese companies, and publishing articles on prominent, reputable wood industry newspapers in the US, such as Furniture Today. The High Point Market is the largest and most prestigious furniture and home décor trade show in the world with total exhibition area of up to 900,000 sq.m.

Source: Vietnam News Agency