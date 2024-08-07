Vietnam’s mollusk exports rising: Association

The export of mollusks and other aquatic products is forecast to remain on the rise in the rest of 2024. According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the export turnover of Vietnam’s mollusks in the first seven months of 2024 was estimated at over 95 million USD, up 24% year-on-year, of which that of clams stood at 52 million USD, scallops 14 million USD, snails 16 million USD, oysters over 8 million USD, and other aquatic products nearly 4 million USD.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

