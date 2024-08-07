Vietnam’s fresh pomelo licensed to export to RoK

The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency (APQA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has officially announced regulations for importing fresh pomelos from Vietnam on its website, according to the Plant Protection Department (PPD) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD). Thus, pomelo is the third fresh fruit from Vietnam permitted for export to the RoK, along with dragon fruit and mango, marking a significant milestone and opening up great opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products to access international markets. This approval helps affirm the quality and reputation of Vietnamese farm produce in the global market.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

