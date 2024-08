Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to pick up in 2024, driven by a rebound in manufactured exports and tourism, and recovering consumption and business investment, the World Bank (WB) said on August 26 in a new report. The economy is forecast to grow 6.1% in 2024, and 6.5% in both 2025 and 2026, up from 5% last year, according to the bank’s latest bi-annual economic report on the country Taking Stock.

Source: Vietnam News Agency