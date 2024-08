The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei launched a space introducing Vietnam’s tourism at the Brunei International Airport on August 11, aiming to promote the image of the Vietnamese nation, people, and culture to Brunei and international friends. Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Tran Anh Vu underlined that people-to-people exchange is one of the priorities in the Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership in the 2023-2027 period.

Source: Vietnam News Agency