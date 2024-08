The Vietnamese Embassy in Brunei on August 10 hosted a banquet on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2024). The event saw the attendance of Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is on a working visit to Brunei, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism of the host country Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, and more than 100 other guests.

Source: Vietnam News Agency